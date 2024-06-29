Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
25 labourers injured, three critical after van overturns in Nagarkurnool

Three persons suffered serious injuries and were said to be critical. They were shifted to the Government General Hospital, Nagarkurnool. About 10 labourers are undergoing treatment at Koderu area hospital.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 29 June 2024, 11:20 AM
Nagarkurnool: Nearly 25 labourers suffered injuries when the van in which they were travelling overturned on the outskirts of Janampally village in Koderu mandal here on Saturday morning.

The labourers are natives of Mahasamudram and Koderu villages.

