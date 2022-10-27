Two persons killed in different road accidents in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in different road accidents in the city on Wednesday night.

According to the police, at Madhapur, a software engineer, J Raj Kishore (22), a resident of Puppalguda and native of Guntur in AP, died after his motorcycle was hit by another bike at 100 feet road on Wednesday night. The man was going from Puppalguda to Ayyappa society. Due to the collision, Kishore fell down on the road and sustained injuries. He died on the spot. A case is booked by the police.

Also Read Hyderabad: Sub Inspector ends life on railway tracks

In the other case, a pedestrian died in a road accident at LB Nagar. The victim U Anuradha (58), a resident of Nagole was walking on the road at Alkapur when a motorcycle hit her.

The woman sustained injuries and died on the spot, said LB Nagar police. A case is booked against the biker and investigation going on.