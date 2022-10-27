Hyderabad: Sub Inspector ends life on railway tracks

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:15 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector working with the Banjara Hills traffic police station allegedly ended his life on the railway tracks at Moula Ali on Thursday.

According to the police, B Ramana, a 2020 batch probationary sub-inspector, a native of Srikakulam district in AP, was living in the city. On Thursday morning, local people found a body on the railway tracks near Moula Ali railway station and informed the railway police about it.

A team of railway policemen went to the spot and after preliminary enquiry shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

A case is registered and efforts are on to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide.

The Hyderabad police are also conducting an internal enquiry into the incident.