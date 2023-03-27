Two persons run over by train at Lingampally Railway Station

The two victims were crossing the tracks between platform number 1 and platform number 2 at the railway station when the incident happened

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Representational image

Hyderabad: Two persons were run over by a train at Lingampally railway station on Monday afternoon. The two victims Venkat Rao (70) and Anantha Lakshmi (67) were crossing the tracks between platform number 1 and platform number 2 at the railway station when the incident happened.

“The duo tried to cross the tracks and reach platform number 2 when they come under the train that was coming from Vikarabad. Both of them died on the spot. Either they could not notice the train or failed to assess the risk despite spotting the train,” GRP Hyderabad police said.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary. The victims were identified with the help of some documents found on them.

Also Read Cyberabad cops seize 28 kg ganja, two arrested