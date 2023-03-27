Cyberabad cops seize 28 kg ganja, two arrested

Cyberabad Special Operations Team along with Mailardevpally police arrested two persons who were in possession of ganja and seized 28 kilograms of the contraband and three kilograms of hashish oil

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team along with Mailardevpally police arrested two persons who were in possession of ganja and seized 28 kilograms of the contraband and three kilograms of hashish oil.

The arrested persons are identified as Golli Kumara Swamy (20) and Jonna Swamy (20), both from Alluri Sitharama Raju district of A.P. Another suspect Laxman Rao alias Lachana of Rajendranagar and native of A.P is absconding.

According to the police, the two suspects had bought the ganja and hashish oil from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh at a cheaper price and came to the city to sell it Laxman. On receiving information, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Rajendranagar) caught them at Aramgarh cross roads.

Efforts are on to nab Laxman who is absconding.

Also Read Cyberabad Police carry out series of raids on farmhouses, pubs