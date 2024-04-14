Hyderabad police nab 5, including 4 Juveniles in robbery case

The suspect, Tausif Aziz (19) of Malkajgiri along with the four juveniles snatched away cash and a mobile phone from a victim who was sitting at Lalaguda bus stop and fled away, said the police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 04:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police caught five people, including four juveniles, who were allegedly involved in a robbery case at Lalaguda. The police seized a mobile phone and a motorcycle from them.

On a complaint, the Lalaguda police registered a case and with the help of Commissioner’s Task Force (east) team identified and caught all the five persons.