Two police officials arrested in Praneeth Rao phone tapping case

The officials Thirupathanna, Additional DCP, CSW, Hyderabad police who formerly worked as Additional SP, SIB and N Bhujanga Rao, Additional SP, Bhoopalapally, formerly Additional SP, Intelligence Department were arrested late on Saturday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 March 2024, 08:44 AM

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police arrested two police officials in connection with the phone tapping case.

According to the DCP (west), S M Vijay Kumar during the questioning two police officers have confessed about their involvement in the reported crimes including conspiracy to monitor the private persons illegally by developing their profiles abusing their official positions; to cause disappearance of evidence by destroying the public property to conceal their involvement in collusion with the already arrested D Praneeth Kumar alias Praneeth Rao, DSP (under suspension), formerly working in SIB and some other persons.

Both persons were produced before court and remanded to judicial custody.

Investigation is under progress.