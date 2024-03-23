Hyderabad police question two ASPs in suspended DSP Pranith Rao phone tapping case

Pranith Rao was arrested earlier this month following a complaint by an official of SIB that he had illegally tapped phones of several persons and on December 4, erased data from the computers systems at Special Operations Target room in SIB office.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 10:01 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police is reported to have questioned two officials of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, who previously worked in the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), in regard to the suspended DSP Pranith Rao phone tapping case.

The officers were called by the police on Saturday and reportedly questioned at length about their role in supporting and guiding Pranith Rao in his alleged activities.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police reportedly conducted searches at the houses of two senior police officials and that of an owner of a media house. The searches were conducted from Friday night and continued on Saturday. While one official worked with the Special Intelligence Bureau the other official worked with Hyderabad police. Both were given extension by the government after superannuation.

On the other hand, the police questioned Pranith Rao, on the last day of his police custody. The court had granted Punjagutta police seven day custody of the suspended DSP for investigation.

Pranith Rao was arrested earlier this month following a complaint by an official of SIB that he had illegally tapped phones of several persons and on December 4, erased data from the computers systems at Special Operations Target room in SIB office.