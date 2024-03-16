Suspended DSP Praneeth Rao granted 7-day custody for alleged phone tapping

The Punjagutta police had filed a petition seeking custody of Praneeth Rao for further investigation into alleged phone tapping and other illegal actions while his stint with the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 09:22 PM

Hyderabad: A city court on Saturday granted the police seven day custody of suspended DSP Praneeth Rao.

The DSP who was placed under suspension by State government for phone tapping and damaging equipment at SIB office was arrested three days and sent on judicial remand.

The names of a few senior police officials have surfaced in the alleged phone tapping case.