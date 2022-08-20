Two RGUKT students arrested for consuming ganja

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Representational Image

Nirmal: Two students belonging to Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology were arrested for allegedly consuming prohibited ganja on the camps in Basar on Saturday. A total of 35 grams of ganja was recovered from them. Mudhole Inspector K Vinod Reddy said that the accused students were Shanthan and Abhi studying E2 course at the varsity

The students were caught when consuming the banned contraband substance in their hostels during a police patrolling. They were interrogated. During the interrogations, the two confessed to taking ganja procured from their classmate of Nanded in Maharashtra. They were sent to a judicial remand. A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.