Hyderabad: Rajendranagar police arrests two chain snatchers

The arrested, Mudavath Pandu (36) and Mudavath Sevya (23), both natives of Nagarkurnool, on July 16 snatched away a gold chain from a woman at Budvel bus stop.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 05:40 PM

Hyderabad: Two persons who snatched gold chains from women at isolated places during evening time were arrested by the Rajendranagar police on Tuesday. The police recovered 15 tola of gold ornaments from them.

“The duo selected the bus stop as it was improperly lit. In the darkness, they pounced on the victim and snatched away the gold chain from her before escaping into the horticulture college on foot,” said DCP Rajendranagar, Ch Srinivas.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and a special team nabbed them. “During interrogation, Panda and Mudavath confessed to their involvement in five more property offences,” said the DCP. The suspects were previously involved in property and bodily offences in the State.