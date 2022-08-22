| Two Robbers Taken Into Custody For Threatening Businessman In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:43 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police took into custody two persons who tried to rob a businessman on Monday.

According to sources, three persons went into a shop located at Madhuban colony and threatened a shop owner. However, the businessman raised an alarm following which the local residents rushed to the spot and on noticing a country made weapon in the hands of the offenders, alerted the police.

The police rushed to the spot and along with local people caught hold of the offenders. All of them were brought to the police station. The police are interrogating them.