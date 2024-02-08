Two SCR diesel loco sheds adjudged best in Indian Railway

Kazipet Diesel Loco Shed is homing 113 WAG-7 electric locos while Gooty Diesel Loco shed is homing 90 WAG-9 electric locos

Hyderabad: Two diesel loco sheds at Kazipet and Gooty under South Central Railway (SCR) have been adjudged as best in their performance among other sheds in the Indian Railway. These loco sheds have attained national level recognition by securing first and second spots respectively for their best performance in terms of homing electric locos and for having least failures in the year.

Under SCR zone, total of 94 per cent of its network has already been electrified and works in the balance portion is going on at a brisk pace.

According to the SCR authorities, the Diesel Loco Sheds in the zone have been upgraded with necessary infrastructure for maintaining electric locos. At present, 373 electric locomotives are being maintained at five Diesel Loco Sheds. Kazipet Diesel Loco Shed is homing 113 WAG-7 electric locos while Gooty Diesel Loco shed is homing 90 WAG-9 electric locos. The maintenance of electric locos in these diesel loco sheds has gained national recognition for best practices and has been chosen for awarding cash prizes.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has lauded the best maintenance practices being followed by the workforce of these sheds and stated that they have set an example for others in delivering best output from the loco sheds.