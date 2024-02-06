SCR encourages digital payments for train tickets

Hyderabad: As part of encouraging cashless transactions and digital payments, the South Central Railway (SCR) zone has set-up at all PoS (point of sale) machines and UPI payments in Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters in almost all important railway stations in Non- Suburban (NSG) 1-4 and Sub-urban category stations, a press release said.

SCR officials said that presently, over 466 POS machines have been made available across SCR zone for PRS and UTS ticketing. These PoS machines facilitate payments through debit/credit cards thereby ensuring effortless and convenient transactions. Passengers can also make payments through various UPI apps which can be downloaded from the app store. The UPI apps ensure flexible and speedy payments through mobile phones.

Also several measures have been undertaken such as introduction of UTS Mobile App, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, Point of Sale machines (PoS), UPI payments etc to strengthen the online infrastructure and facilitate rail users for easy and convenient ticketing.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that the Zone has been proactively promoting digital payments so as to strengthen the digital India initiative in railway and also ensure easy and fast payment option to all rail users.

The SCR official appealed to passengers to adopt cashless transactions which will not only save their time but also provide them an easy and convenient purchase option.