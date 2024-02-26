| Two Shop Owners Sent To Prison For Running Business Beyond Permissible Time In Telangana

Five shop owners were booked for keeping their stores open beyond the permissible time of 10.30 pm under the Nizamabad Commissionerate limits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 06:46 PM

Nizamabad: Five shop owners were booked for keeping their stores open beyond the permissible time of 10.30 pm under the Nizamabad Commissionerate limits. Two shop owners were sent to prison for four days, whereas cases were registered against three of them.

According to Commissioner of Police Kalmeswar Shingenavar, the police conducted a special drive to monitor the closing time of shops under the commissionerate and booked cases against five shop owners, who were found running their business beyond permissible time.

“As these shops are open for long hours at night, youths throng these places and due to this, a lot of problems are caused to the common people,” he said.