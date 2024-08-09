Two thieves held in Hyderabad

The arrested persons are Mohd Mahmood Shareef, a bike mechanic from Madannapet, and his friend Abdul Gaffar, a cab driver from Santoshnagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 10:24 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Task Force (South-East) zone along with the Malakpet police nabbed two thieves involved in seven cases including chain snatching and automobile thefts and recovered stolen material worth Rs 11 lakh on Friday.

Police said the duo targeted vulnerable people on roads and snatched their gold ornaments and stole parked bikes.

The arrested persons and the seized material were handed over to the Malakpet police for further action.