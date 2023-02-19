Two urban forest parks to open soon in Hyderabad

20 February 23

The Nadergul Forest Park is spread over 105.22 acres and the entire park is open to visitors while 34 acres in Madannaguda park is marked as visitors’ zone.

Hyderabad: Ready to go out for forest bathing?

Those keen on experiencing ‘shinrin-yoku’ also known as forest bathing the Japanese concept of ecotherapy, and reconnecting with the woods to relax and rejuvenate, soon can head for the urban forest parks getting ready on the city outskirts.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing two urban forest parks, Madannaguda Forest Park in Rajendranagar and Nadergul Forest Park near Adibatla, which among a host of amenities promise to provide an experience of forest bathing.

Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese practice of experiencing the calm and quiet among the trees is seen as a physiological and psychological exercise. Forest bathing, apart from the benefits of staying connected with nature, also aims at creating awareness of the need to protect nature.

GHMC Additional Commissioner of Urban Bio-Diversity wing V Krishna said people should visit the Urban Forest Parks of Telangana to experience Shinrin-yoku. “These lung spaces offer relaxation and help relieve stress, improve overall well-being apart from reducing anxiety,” he said.

Among the two urban forest parks being developed by the GHMC along with other departments, Madannaguda park is spread over 270 acres with 34 acres being marked as visitors’ zone while the Nadergul Forest Park is spread over 105.22 acres and the entire park is open to visitors.

Among other amenities, these facilities will have walking and cycling tracks, Yoga sheds, children’s play areas, picnic areas, seating benches, and gazebos.

Both the urban forest parks are getting ready with the officials hoping to open the facilities for visitors soon. The GHMC officials shared the wide range of benefits that the urban forest parks offer and the same was retweeted by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.