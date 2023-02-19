Festivals of Shivratri and Shab-e-Meraj pass off peacefully in Hyderabad

The police maintained a watch at religious places and other spots where religious gathering were observed

Hyderabad: Under tight vigil, the festivals of Shivratri and Shab E Meraj passed off peacefully in the city on Saturday.

The police maintained a watch at religious places and other spots where religious gathering were observed. Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, said the simultaneous occurrence of two significant religious festivals, Shivaratri and Shab-e-Meraj (Jagne ki raat), on the same day after 36 years presented a unique security challenge for the city police.

Nevertheless, the proactive measures and extra precautions taken by the city police resulted in ensuring that the festivals were celebrated in a peaceful and harmonious manner.

The logistical and organizational talents of various wings strove day and night to manage security and traffic arrangements. “The coordination ensured that there was no clash anywhere during the movements of people of different communities for prayers and processions,” he said.

Anand and senior officials were present till 3 am on the field and he conducted surprise checks of sensitive spots in Saidabad, Charminar, and had interactions with the police personnel on duty to assess the situation on the ground.