Women’s Day: Telangana govt to felicitate 25 women achievers

Telangana government will felicitate about 25 women achievers from different fields as part the International Women’s Day celebrations at the Kakatiya University auditorium

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hanamkonda: The State government will organise International Women’s Day celebrations in a grand manner at the Kakatiya University auditorium here on March 8 with about 25 women achievers from different fields to be felicitated.

Tribal, Women and Child Welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod held a review meeting with officials on the arrangements for the programme here on Saturday.

“Since Warangal is the second largest city in the State after Hyderabad, the State government has decided to organise the Women’s Day programme here. As part of this, noted women from different fields will be identified and honoured with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, appreciation certificate and memento,” she said.

Public representatives, doctors, journalists and officials from different departments and other fields will be identified. “The mementos should be replicas of the Kakatiya Thoranam and shawls of Pochampally,” she said.

Special Secretary Bharati Hollikeri, District Collector Sikta Patnaik, Warangal Collector B Gopi, KU VC Prof T Ramesh and others were present.