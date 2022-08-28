Two youngsters drown in tank in Medak

Two youngsters who ventured into a tank for a swim on Saturday night, got drowned at Kodapakain Medak. The bodies were fished out on Sunday morning.

Medak: In a tragic incident, two youngsters who ventured into a tank for a swim on Saturday night, got drowned at Kodapaka village of Papannapet Mandal. The victims were Pothula Sriram (21) and Kolichelime Nagaraju (20) of Kodapaka.

The bodies were fished out on Sunday morning. According to Police Sriram, Nagaraju along with their friend Krishnaiah went for a swim on Saturday evening when the duo drowned. Krishnaiah ran into the village and informed the villagers.

However, they could not trace the bodies on Saturday night. As the Sriram and Nagaraju’s fathers died a few years ago, they were the sole breadwinners in the respective families.

A case was registered. The bodies were taken to Area Hospital Medak for postmortem.