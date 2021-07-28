Two youngsters killed in road accident in Karimnagar

The incident happened when the two-wheeler they were riding rammed a tractor-trolley parked by the roadside and died on the spot

By | Published: 12:09 am

Karimnagar: Two youngsters were killed in a road accident when the two-wheeler they were travelling on rammed into a parked tractor-trolley at Challur in Veenavanka mandal late on Monday night.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Bodasu Ramesh (22) and Mahesh (25). Both were the residents of Challur. The incident happened when the two-wheeler they were riding rammed a tractor-trolley parked by the roadside and died on the spot.

The police booked a case and took up the investigation.

