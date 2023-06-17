Sand-laden tractor runs over man in Vemulawada

According to police, the tractor coming from Chekkapalli hit the two-wheeler on which the victim was traveling.

Rajjana-Sircilla: A 45-year-old man, Telu Kanakaiah, died after he was run over by a sand-laden tractor in Vemulawada on Saturday afternoon.

Kanakaiah died on the spot. A native of Lalapalli of Vemulawada mandal, he was survived by three daughters and a son.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.