Suryapet: Man crushed to death under tractor he was driving

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Suryapet: A 22-year-old man died after falling under a tractor, which he himself was driving, at Janpahad of Palakeedu mandal in the district on Sunday.

The youngster, Thavidaboi Sriram from Janpahad, is said to have suffered a sudden seizure while tilling an agricultural field and fell off the tractor. He came under the wheels of the vehicle and died on the spot.