Sircilla: 20 passengers injured after RTC bus, tractor collide

About 20 passengers were injured when a TSRTC bus and a tractor collided with each other near Vallampatla, Sircilla.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: About 20 passengers were injured when a TSRTC bus and a tractor collided with each other near Vallampatla of Ellanthakunta mandal on Wednesday.

According to villagers, a Sircilla depot RTC bus moving towards Sircilla from Ellanthakunta hit a tractor coming from the opposite direction near a mango orchard on the outskirts of the village. Both the vehicles overturned in the impact of the crash. While about 20 passengers traveling in the bus got injured, the tractor driver got fractures on both legs. The injured persons were shifted to hospital.