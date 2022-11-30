| Two Youngsters Killed In Road Accident In Rajanna Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Two youngsters died in a road accident near Chippalapalli of Mustabad mandal on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred when a DCM van and bike coming from opposite directions collided with each other around 7 pm. Ollepu Srinivas (21) and Sura Naveeen (22) died on the spot.

Residents of Mustabad mandal headquarters, the youngsters met with the accident while returning to their native place from Lingannapalli. The DCM van was proceeding towards Kamareddy from Mustabad.

The police, who shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy, have registered a case.