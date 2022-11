Migrant worker killed in road accident in Medak

A 45-year-old man died in a road accident at Valloor village of Narsingi Mandal on Friday afternoon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

(Representational Image)

Medak: A 45-year-old man died in a road accident at Valloor village of Narsingi Mandal on Friday afternoon.

Rajesh Nanoor, of Madhya Pradesh, was a migrant worker eking out a livelihood here.

He was crossing the road when a car hit him. Rajesh died while being shifted to the Government Hospital Ramayampet. The Narsingi Police have registered a case.

Also Read Train mows down woman in Medak