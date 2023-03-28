Two youngsters from Telangana’s Mancherial set to become judges

Two youngsters from Mancherial are all set to become part of the judiciary system after cracking tough examinations and interviews

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 07:14 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Sai Shiva and Preethi

Mancherial: Two youngsters from the district are all set to become part of the judiciary system after cracking tough examinations and interviews.

Meet 25-year-old Esampelli Sai Shiva, the son of a newspaper agent from Naspur mandal centre, who has secured the job of a junior civil judge by excelling in a two-phased examination (preliminary and mains) and one of the toughest interviews in his maiden attempt. He has now become a role model to youngsters in the district who would like to venture into the field of law.

“Since childhood, I have been inclined to legal matters. I chose the role of judge to be in the middle of a victim and accused person. I am determined to speedily dispose of cases, besides ensuring justice to victims. I am excited to take the position of a judge of a court,” Shiva told ‘Telangana Today.’

At present, Shiva is practising law at a court in Ranga Reddy district, while pursuing post-graduation in the law or Master of Legislative Law (LLM) at the University College of Law at Osmania University.

He had schooled in Mancherial before studying Intermediate at a private college in Hyderabad. He earned a bachelor of law (LLB) from Mahatma Gandhi Law College, Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Damerla Preethi of Mandamarri town, the daughter of a private school correspondent, has been shortlisted for the job. The 25-year old too got the job in her first attempt.

She revealed that she was able to shine in the examination and interview due to the cooperation of her parents. She added that she ventured into the field by drawing inspiration from his father, Siddaiah, who is known for passionately offering quality education to students of the coal belt town.

Both Sai Shiva and Preethi were selected to be junior civil judges by Telangana judiciary department. The results of the examination to recruit 41 judges were declared on March 23.