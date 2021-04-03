Two youths arrested in Mulugu on rape charges

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Mulugu: The police of the Sammaka-Sarakka Tadwai mandal have arrested two youths in connection with a rape case on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Kola Sathvik alias Saidulu and Janagam Anandha Rao of Buttaigudem village of Kannaigudem mandal in the district.

According to Pasra CI Anumula Srinivas, Tadwai SI Ch Venkateshwara Rao along with his team nabbed the accused near Katapur crossroad while the accused were trying to flee to Hyderabad. The police said Satvik along with Ananda Rao had intercepted a young man and his woman friend at the ‘Blackberry Island’ in the forest area of the Tadwai mandal on March 30. Satvik then threatened the young woman and took her to house at Manuguru and raped her.

“Satvik later asked his friend Ananda Rao to drop her off at her village on a two-wheeler. Satvik, however, continued to blackmail her by making phone calls and threatening to tell her parents if she did not follow his instructions,” the CI said. However, the woman’s friend approached the police and lodged a complaint the next day. Learning about the complaint, the accused tried to escape to Hyderabad. However, the police arrested them on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the CI asked the visitors not to be afraid of unscrupulous elements and inform the police whenever they face trouble.

