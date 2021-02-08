Tyagaraja Aaradhana Music Festival ends on a grand note

The event witnessed the Guru Sanmaanam (felicitation) to Sangeet Natak Academi awardee Veena Vidwan Ayyagari Syamasundaram and his wife Ayyagari Jayalakshmi for decades-long services in the field of Carnatic music.

Hyderabad: In collaboration with Shilparamam, Sanskriti Foundation organised its sixth Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aaradhana Music Festival (HTAMF) on Sunday following all Covid norms. Like every year, the event was a big hit.

The event was started off with lightning the lamp and performing pooja and abhisekham to the utsava vigrahas of Rama, Seetha, Lakshmana and Hanuman. Later the event witnessed the Guru Sanmaanam (felicitation) to Sangeet Natak Academi awardee Veena Vidwan Ayyagari Syamasundaram and his wife Ayyagari Jayalakshmi for decades-long services in the field of Carnatic music.

Mridangam legend Padma Shri Yella Venkateswara Rao, Voleti Parvateesham Former Programming officer Doordarshan, and B Krishnan AGM BHEL were also present during the felicitation, and later graced the Pancharatna Gosti Gaanam along with top artistes of Telugu States. They all heaped praises on the organisers saying amid the pandemic they recreated a mini Thiruvaiyaru.

Later, the second edition of the digital cultural magazine ‘Tarang’ was launched where the first edition was out in the month of October 2021. The magazine will introduce articles on Indian literature, ancient Indian education system, arts and fascinating profiles of the doyens in music and dance fields and many more. This is a new effort coming out from Sanskriti Foundation, moving on to the day’s main event Pancharatna Gosti Gaanam.

The event followed Thiruvaiyaru style line-up. Before starting the Pancharatna Seva musicians rendered Sri Ganapathini in raga Sowrastram and later well-known Carnatic flautist Manda Anantha Krishana presented Chetulara in Bhairavi raga. That was followed by the five Pancharathna Kritis — Jagadanandakaraka in Raga Naata, Dudukugala Nanne in Raaga Goula, Saadhinchane in Raaga Arabhi,

Kanakanaruchira in Raaga Varali and Endaro Mahanubhavulu in Raaga Sri. These are considered as five crowning jewels of Carnatic music. The vocalists and instrumentalists rendered in chorus which reverberated Shilparamam’s Ethnic hall with pure devotion and melody and paid homage to the saint composer. The complete event was telecasted live on Facebook and YouTube by Hope Media, where Many artistes from India and abroad who registered in advance joined the Group singing.

Renowned local Carnatic vocal musicians Vasa Gopinath, Mohana Krishna Devarakonda, Mantha Srinivas, Radha Sarangapani, sisters Aruna –Padma, Swetha Prasad, Paravastur Srinivas Gopalan on Mridangam, Renuka Prasad on Mridangam, violinist Pavan Singh, Gayatri Sivani on Violin, Phani Bhushan on percussions participated in the grandeur.

An overwhelming feeling of delight, devotion and excitement was seen on the faces of the participants and audiences who attended the venue.