U.S. Senator visits Hyderabad, Tours T-Hub and New U.S. Consulate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:33 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: U.S. Senator Todd Young of Indiana visited Hyderabad to meet with local business leaders, government officials, and alumni of U.S. exchange programs from April 13 to 15.

After touring Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, he visited T-Hub/T-Works, attended a reception with industry and civil society leaders, and met with IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao. He also met with staff at the U.S. Consulate, participated in a roundtable on supply chains, hosted local leaders who studied in Indiana, met with alumni of the U.S. State Department’s Kennedy-Lugar Fellowship, and concluded his visit with an Iftar.

“The U.S.-India partnership is key to preserving peace and prosperity in the twenty-first century, and it’s a partnership I routinely see in action in my home state of Indiana,” said Senator Young. “From students in our great universities to business leaders throughout the state, Indians and Indian-Americans are enriching communities throughout Indiana,” he added.

Senator Young also met with staff at the U.S. Consulate General’s new facility in Nanakramguda, where he also attended a roundtable discussion on science and technology supply chains to deepen ties following the enactment of the CHIPS and Science Act.

Todd Young was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016 and re-elected in 2022. He currently serves in the U.S. Senate Committees on Foreign Relations, Finance, Commerce, Science & Transportation, and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.