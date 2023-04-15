MK Stalin congratulates KCR for 125 ft Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad

Lauding CM KCR, Stalin called the idea of placing the statue between the Buddha statue and Telangana Secretariat “awe-inspiring”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:13 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to congratulate Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for unveiling the 125-foot bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Lauding the CM, Stalin called the idea of placing the statue between the Buddha statue and Telangana Secretariat “awe-inspiring”.

“Congratulations to Hon @TelanganaCMO on unveiling the 125 ft bronze statue of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. The thought of placing Ambedkar’s statue as a giant symbol of equality between the Buddha statue and Telangana Secretariat is apposite & awe-inspiring (sic),” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Congratulations to Hon @TelanganaCMO on unveiling the 125 ft bronze statue of Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. The thought of placing Ambedkar's statue as a giant symbol of equality between the Buddha statue and Telangana Secretariat is apposite & awe-inspiring. https://t.co/5ERpliXxSc — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 15, 2023

On Friday, CM KCR unveiled India’s tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar marking the leader’s 132nd birth anniversary. The unveiling ceremony was held on a grand scale in the presence of Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar. The statue is located next to the new secretariat bubuilding and beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial in the heart of the State capital.

