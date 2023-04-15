Introspect before believing false promises by some political parties: KTR

KT Rama Rao was speaking after inaugurating the 2,000 KLD capacity leachate treatment plant in Jawahar Nagar in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:44 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao asked the people to introspect before believing the false promises made by some political parties.

Those making tall claims, promising enormous development are the ones who were already in power for 50 years, he said.

“The government that was in power for 50 years nither gave electricity, drinking water, nor pattas,” the Minister said.

Rama Rao was speaking after inaugurating the 2,000 KLD capacity leachate treatment plant in Jawahar Nagar. He also distributed pattas to the poor living in Medchal Malkajgiri District.

The Minister also stated that, the treatment plant will resolve the issues related to ground water pollution. The earlier government had set up a dumpyard in Jawahar Nagar without taking the measures that safeguard the health of people.

Speaking about the initiatives taken up by the Telangana government to keep the city clean, he said that, by July this year , Hyderabad will become the first city in the country that treats 100 % of its sewage generated.

