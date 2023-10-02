UAE President arrives in Qatar for International Horticultural Expo 2023

By ANI Published Date - 11:38 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Doha: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in the State of Qatar on a working visit to attend the opening of the International Horticultural Expo 2023 in Doha. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, welcomed UAE President and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Doha International Airport.

He is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the State of Qatar.