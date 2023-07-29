UAE temporarily bans exports, re-exports of Indian rice

The suspension will remain in place for four months, according to the Ministry of Economy

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 06:08 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Representational Image

Jeddah: Amidst reports of rice supply disruption from India following aban on non-basmati rice exports, UAE on Friday announced a temporary ban on exports and re-exports of rice from the country. The suspension will remain in place for four months, according to the Ministry of Economy. It added that the ban is part of measures to ensuring sufficient rice supply in the local market.

It is noteworthy to mention that UAE is regional hub for re-export of Indian food grains into some other Gulf and Northern African countries. The decision included a ban on exports and re-export of rice originating from India and imported into the country, including free zones, after July 20, 2023.

India was one of the largest rice exporters, accounting for more than 40 per cent of rice exports, amounting to 55.4 million metric tons last year. India is also one of the major sources of rice imports for the UAE importers. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh NRIs constitute the largest block consumers for Indian non-basmati rice.

Sona Masoori variety of rice that is largely cultivated in Telangana is considered as of prime quality among non-basmati varieties and most sought after by tjhe Telugu diaspora. Welcoming the ban M. Ramesh, a native of Kamareddy district and a leading rice trader in Dubai said it would stabilise the prices and supplies into local market.

