Uber Eats’ team in Hyderabad leads innovation in Japan, Belgium

Hyderabad: Uber Eats’ engineering team based out of Hyderabad is leading key innovations in global markets like Japan and Belgium and is ensuring integration of payment wallets into the app. The first wallet to be added as a payment option in Japan was LINE Pay, which was soon followed by the integration of PayPay, now the largest wallet in Japan by volume of payments.

The Hyderabad-based Indian tech teams, comprising the Engineering and Product divisions, have also led a global-first for Uber Eats by integrating it into the PayPay app. The integration allows eaters in Japan to place orders through Uber Eats directly from the PayPay app, making Uber Eats positioned as a mini app within another app.

The Eats Engineering team in Hyderabad also gave eaters in Belgium the option of paying for their orders through Bancontact, the country’s leading payment method and the market leader for electronic payments. Along with offering eaters in Belgium an added payment option, the integration also expands Uber Eats’ user base in the country, by making the platform available to eaters with debit cards.

Eats Engineering, lead Jaiteerth Patwari said, “The Eats Engineering team has been at the forefront of crucial digital payment integrations over the past few months. We’re excited to be able to offer eaters in Japan and Belgium the convenience of digital payments while ordering food, which also helps in maintaining social distance in these challenging times.”

