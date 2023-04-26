Uber expands ‘Reserve’ option to 6 more cities in India

Uber India on Wednesday announced that riders in six more cities can now pre-book their rides 30 mins to 90 days before their trip.

By PTI Published Date - 03:57 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

New Delhi: Ride-hailing app Uber on Wednesday announced the expansion of ‘Reserve’ facility across six more cities in India, giving riders an option to pre-book their rides 30 minutes to 90 days ahead of their travel.

Uber Reserve will now be available for cash payments offering riders access to pre-booked rides, it said in a statement. The six new cities added are Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Guwahati.

“Reserve now appears as a new option in the latest version of the app and is available on Uber Premier, Uber Intercity, Uber Rentals and Uber XL,” a release said.

With this, the service is now live across 13 cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Guwahati — in India.

The new product is developed keeping in mind pre-planned travel needs, including work trips, airport drops, visits to the doctor, and other scheduled appointments, according to the company.

“With Reserve, riders can pre-book their rides ensuring peace of mind, certainty and added control over their trip. Reserve also opens up even more options for drivers to choose from between on-demand and pre-booked trips,” Prabhjeet Singh, President at Uber India and South Asia, said.