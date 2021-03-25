UGC recognises CMA on par with PG Courses

The CMA course is a specialised Cost Accountancy course offered by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI)

Hyderabad: The recognition accorded to CMA qualification as on par with the PG Degree by the University Grants Commission (UGC), gives fillip to the CMA course and has opened up multiple new vistas for students opting for it, a press release issued here said.

The CMA course is a specialised Cost Accountancy course offered by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI). The post intermediate two and half year CMA course with this recognition, can provide the students with irrefutable head start in their career vis a vis their peers, the release said. It also enables them to pursue for PhD or specialisation courses in India or abroad, enhance their skills and be career ready in the intensely competitive job market. Those desiring to pursue teaching profession can also attempt for SLET/NET after completion of CMA.

The ICAI is all set to start its next academic programme and students passing out of Class X are eligible for admission to the Foundation Course offered by the Institute. Those currently pursuing their Degree or qualified Degree from any stream, are eligible to apply for the CMA Intermediate Course. Admissions are currently on for the December-2021 examination and interested students can register through online www.icmai.in or offline mode. To obtain further information, students can contact CMA – Hyderabad Chapter on 040-27607893/27635937/23718869.

