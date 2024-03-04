UK and Wales delegation visits TSCHE

The UK and Wales delegation explored possible collaboration in the field of student and teacher mobility, teacher training and development etc

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 09:19 PM

Hyderabad: A delegation from Global Wales Skills/Further Education (FE) and British Deputy High Commission, Hyderabad visited Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Monday to discuss collaborative opportunities and initiatives in the field of higher education, according to a press release from TSCHE.

On the occasion, a high-level meeting chaired by TSCHE Chairman, Prof R Limbadri, was convened to hold discussions to introduce skills/ Further Education (FE) colleges to the India market and scope skills opportunities across specific themes including EV and Sustainability, Allied Health, Agriculture and other specific skill sector areas.

The UK and Wales delegation explored possible collaboration in the field of student and teacher mobility, teacher training and development, progression routes to Welsh institutions, summer school / short courses, system to system collaboration and learning, for example around apprenticeship / WBL models, sharing of good practice on topics including vocational institution leadership, mainstreaming diversity and inclusion, industry engagement models and collaborations.