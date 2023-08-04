UK invites India’s young women to be British High Commissioner for a day

The ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition is a unique opportunity for talented young women from India to share their strengths with the world.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: To celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, the British High Commission is offering Indian women aged 18-23, a chance to spend a day as one of the UK’s top diplomats.

The ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition is a unique opportunity for talented young women from India to share their strengths with the world. To apply, participants must record and upload a one-minute video answering: ‘How can young people help lead the way in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?’

Applicants must share a video on either Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn by tagging ‘@UKinIndia’ and using the hashtag ‘#DayOfTheGirl’. The deadline to apply is August 18, 2023. Participants are then required to fill in an online form to complete their entry.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said, “The Sustainable Development Goals push for a better planet for everyone, everywhere; just as India is doing with its G20 Presidency”