Would you like to become UK High Commissioner to India for a day?

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:36 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Photo: Twiiter

Hyderabad: To celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, the British High Commission is offering women from across India a unique opportunity to experience a day in the life of the UK’s top diplomat in the country. The competition is open to women aged 18 years and 23 years and the deadline to apply is 2 September 2022.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said: “The UK and India are doing big things together, from combating climate change to agreeing a free trade deal. But, celebrating the International Day of the Girl Child together with a wonderful young Indian applicant each year is without a doubt one of my favourite things to do as High Commissioner. This is an excellent opportunity for young women to show their full potential. I look forward to seeing entries from every corner of this great country.”

The winner of this pan-India initiative gets a unique opportunity to head the diplomatic mission for a day – overseeing the UK’s largest overseas network, chairing meetings with diverse stakeholders, and a chance to experience the UK-India partnership in action.

To apply to be the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’, participants must record and upload a one-minute video answering ‘which woman in public life inspires you the most and why?’ The video must be shared on either Twitter, Facebook or Instagram by tagging ‘@UKinIndia’ and using the hashtag ‘#DayoftheGirl’.