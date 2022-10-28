Select TS schools pilot `Reader Pen’ to assist students with learning challenges

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:18 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Telangana State IT, Electronics and Communication department is working with the British High Commission on exchange of technologies Telangana State IT, Electronics and Communication department is working with the British High Commission on exchange of technologies

Hyderabad: Telangana State IT, Electronics and Communication department is working with the British High Commission on exchange of technologies to help in governance, education, infrastructure, skilling and others.

The two organised a workshop with various State Government departments and technology companies from the UK on technology solutions.

Also Read India-COMESA trade conference held in Hyderabad

Scanning Pens, an assistive technology company, came forward to implement its solution `Reader Pen’ solution. The School Education department identified 15 children from three schools of Uppal, Rajendranagar and Nampally Government Schools one a pilot basis for three months.

The Reader Pen will support children with autism, ADHD, dyscalculia, low vision, dyslexia and other disorders that lead to learning challenges. Reader Pen makes classrooms inclusive, supports independent reading, has left and right handed modes, and does not need data or wifi.

British High Commission Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen, School Education Director Deva Sena, Emerging Technologies Director Rama Devi, SSA Additional State Project Director Ramesh, Disabled Welfare department representative Mythrei and others were present at the launch of the pilot, a release said.