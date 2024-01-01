Ultimate Kho Kho 2: Telugu Yoddhas cruise past Rajasthan Warriors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:12 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Hyderabad: Telugu Yoddhas secured their second successive victory in the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 as they beat Rajasthan Warriors 34-27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Monday.

For Telugu Yoddhas, Pratik Waikar scored the most 8 points in the contest. Aditya Ganpule and Rahul Mandal also contributed to the attack with a total of 12 points. Aditya and Akash Tagore stayed on the mat for more than 4 minutes and earned crucial dream run bonus points for the winning side as well.

The first turn saw a close contest between both teams as Rajasthan Warriors earned 2 dream run bonus points, whereas Telugu Yoddhas registered 14 points. The Telugu Yoddhas extended their lead in the second turn when they switched to defence, limiting their opponents to only 10 points. They also earned three dream run bonus points before showcasing a sublime attacking performance, claiming a total of 16 points in the third turn.

In the end, the target proved too big for Rajasthan as they could only pick up 14 points in the final turn to face another defeat in Season 2.