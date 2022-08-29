Minister Srinivas Goud inaugurates hockey tournament in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the State-level Hockey and Swimming Tournaments on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand and National Sports Day at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Monday.
Srinivas Goud garlanded the Major Dhyan Chand statue at the stadium. The Minister was joined by the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, former Indian hockey player Mukesh Kumar, State Hockey Association president Konda Vijay Kumar, coaches and other dignitaries.
State swimmers felicitated
Meanwhile, Srinivas Goud felicitated State swimmers Shivani Karra and Meghana, who impressed with their performances at the national level swimming competitions. Shivani clinched four medals which include two gold, silver and bronze at the 38th sub-junior national aquatic championship held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Swimming Complex, Rajkot.