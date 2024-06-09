Unable to bear separation from wife, man ends life in Adilabad

By varun keval Published Date - 9 June 2024, 10:40 PM

Adilabad: A man died by suicide by consuming a pesticide allegedly depressing as he was unable to bear separation from his wife at Satwajiguda village in Indervelli mandal on Sunday.

Indervelli police said that Nagarjole Eknath (40) from Pathanpur village in Jainoor mandal was found dead after consuming some pesticide. Nagnath was depressed when his wife Parvathi was not staying with him.

Parvathi left him for quarrelling with her under the influence of liquor at regular intervals.

She alleged that Nagnath was picking up arguments with her for seven years. A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.