Uncertainty over fate of fish seedlings distribution scheme poses threat to fishermen’s livelihood

The scheme was initiated by the previous BRS government in 2017-18 to improve the livelihood opportunities for fishermen.

By PS Dileep Published Date - 31 May 2024, 06:51 PM

Hyderabad: Uncertainity looms large over the fate of free fish distribution scheme in Telangana, posing a threat to livelihood of fishermen in the State.

While the Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in the State over next a couple of days, the State government has yet to initiate the tender process for procuring fishlings and shrimp for release into water bodies across Telangana.

Also Read Fisherman goes missing in rivulet in Jagtial

Last year, the State government released an impressive 85.60 crore fish seedlings into 26,357 water bodies and 25.99 crore shrimp into 300 water bodies at a total estimated cost of Rs 107 crore, boosting the income of fishermen.

The scheme was initiated by the previous BRS government in 2017-18 to improve the livelihood opportunities for fishermen.

Traditionally, tenders for supply of fishlings and shrimp are invited before the monsoon, with the distribution completed between July and September. This process has historically provided substantial financial support to fishermen. However, despite the end of May, this year’s tendering process has not yet begun, casting doubt on the continuation of the fish distribution scheme.

In addition to the government-provided seedlings, fishermen often purchased additional fishlings through their cooperative societies, leading to substantial incomes. Telangana boasts of the country’s third largest inland water spread, covering an area of 5.73 lakh square km across various water bodies, including reservoirs.

Presently, Telangana ranks fifth in terms of freshwater fish production, valued at an estimated Rs 6,191 crore in the year 2022-23. This represents a three-fold growth compared to the fish production worth Rs 2,111 crore recorded in 2016-17.

Over the same period, prawn production has also experienced considerable growth, rising from 7,783 tonnes valued at Rs 171.23 crore in 2017-18 to 14,142 tonnes worth approximately Rs 465 crore in 2022-23.

Thanks to various intervention programmes implemented by the State government, both the average income levels of the Fishermen Cooperative Societies (FCS) and their members have seen significant increases.

“Due to complaints over quality of fishlings, the tendering process commenced only in the second week of June and release of fishlings was taken up during August-September. As a result, the yield was not upto the mark. With no official statement from the State government, the uncertainty continues this year as well, with fishermen’s community growing anxious over their fate,” Anand Mudiraj, a fishermen leader from Karimnagar district said.

Officials of the Fisheries department informed Telangana Today that though they have prepared proposals for the tender process, there is no clarity from the State government whether the scheme will be continued or not.

“We have no instructions to initiate the tender process till now. If the government intends to continue, we can complete the entire process and commence release of fishlings by July-August,” a senior official said.