Fisherman goes missing in rivulet in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:03 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Jagtial: A 44-year-old fisherman, Kondra Vidyasagar, went missing in a rivulet near Hyderpalli of Jagtial rural mandal on Monday.

According to family members, Vidyasagar had gone to Mondikattavagu for fishing in the morning and went missing in the rivulets. Though other fishermen searched for him, they could not find him, following which they informed the police.

The police have reached the spot and launched search and rescue efforts.