Class 9 student drowns in tank in Jagtial

Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body with the help of fishermen. A case has been registered.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 11:38 PM

Representational Image

Jagital: A Class 9 student, Uma Maheshwar (16) drowned in a tank in Mothe in Jagtial urban mandal on Tuesday. According to police, seven students from Nagendranagar went to the Mothe tank for swimming.

Uma Maheshwar drowned in the water accidentally

