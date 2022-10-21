Cow dies of lumpy skin disease in Peddapalli

Published Date - 08:34 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Peddapalli: A cow died of lumpy skin disease in Pusala of Sultanabad municipality on Friday, despite hectic efforts to provide treatment for a week, officials said here.

The cow owner, Lanka Sampath purchased an Ongole breed cow six months ago and a week ago it was infected by a lumpy skin virus. Sampathi took the cow to veterinary doctor Raghupathi Reddy, who treated it for a week, but could not save it. The veterinary doctor confirmed that the cow died of lumpy skin diseases.

According to Sampath, though the cow was doing well all these days, an eruption developed at one place on one of its legs a week ago and spread to the entire body within a day. When he took the animal to veterinary dispensary, the doctor confirmed that the cow was infected by lumpy skin virus and started treatment.

As there was no separate vaccine for the disease, the medicine that was being used for goats, was given to the cow. It is learnt that about 25 animals have been infected by lumpy skin virus across the district.