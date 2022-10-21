Fake news of tiger death goes viral in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

The picture of a Tiger found dead near railway track has been circulated in local Whatsapp group in Peddapalli on Friday.

Peddapalli: Fake news about the death of a Tiger has spread in the social media on Friday. The post along with the picture of a dead tiger on the railway track is going viral on local WhatsApp groups.

The message claims that the tiger moving in the district during the last 12 days was run over by an unknown train between Peddapalli-Kothapalli railway stations.

However, the forest and railway officials cross-checked the news and declared that it was not true. Terming it as fake news, District Forest Officer Ch Shivaiah made it clear that no tiger had died in the district. Moreover, there was no chance for the tiger to cross the railway track in the district. The incident that occurred somewhere else was uploaded in the local whats app groups by unknown persons to misguide the people.

On the other hand, the movement of the tiger was noticed near Hussenimiavagu of Lokapet and Dastagirpalli of Eliged mandal two days ago. Local people, who captured the pug marks of the tiger with their mobile phones, uploaded them on whatsapp groups. Knowing about the news, district forest officials visited the spot and confirmed the movement of the tiger by examining the pug marks. On Wednesday, district forest officer Shivaiah along with ACP Sarangapani visited Dasthagiripalli to assess the movement of the tiger.

Forest officials asked the people of Lokapeta, Muppirithota, Dasthagirpalli, Vagoddupalli of Eliged mandal and Kodurupaka of Sultanabad mandal to be alert. Panic gripped among the villagers with forest officials confirming the movement of the tiger. DFO Shivaiah informed that the tiger, which entered into the district near Peddampet of Anthergoan mandal from the adjacent Mancherial district 12 days ago, was moving in Peddapalli and Jagtial districts.

It went up to Jagtial and Dharmapuri of Jagtial district and returned back through Lokapeta, Dasthagiripalli, and Kodurupaka. They were also suspecting that it would return back to Mancherial, DFO said.