Understanding the Constitution well

These practice questions focusing on modern Indian polity will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

Hyderabad: Candidates preparing for the recruitment tests should be well-versed with the provisions of the Indian Constitution.

1. Who is authorised to dissolve the State legislative assembly even before the completion of its term?

a) President b) Prime Minister c) Parliament d) Governor

Ans: d

2. What is the meaning of adjournment ‘sine die’?

a) Terminating a sitting of the State legislature for an indefinite period

b) Terminating a sitting of the State legislature for some hours

c) Terminating a sitting of the State legislature for some days

d) Terminating a sitting of the State legislature for some months

Ans: a

3. Andaman & Nicobar Islands come under the jurisdiction of which High Court?

a) Calcutta b) Odisha c) Madras d) Andhra Pradesh

Ans: a

4. Which Article mentions about the oath or affirmation by judges of High Courts?

a) 216 b) 217 c) 218 d) 219

Ans: d

5. Which article makes special provisions for the State of Nagaland?

a) 370 b) 371 c) 371 A d) 371 I

Ans: c

6. Where is the headquarters of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)?

a) Mumbai b) New Delhi c) Amravati d) Hyderabad

Ans: b

7. In which year a new Ministry of Tribal Affairs was created?

a) 1999 b) 2002 c) 2005 d) 2010

Ans: a

8. Which of the following acts led to the formation of State Information Commission?

a) Right to Information Act of 2005 b) Right to Information Act of 2010

c) Right to Information Act of 2012 d) Right to Information Act of 2015

Ans: a

9. Who is the chairman of NITI Aayog?

a) President b) Vice-President d) Prime Minister d) Speaker

Ans: c

10. Which of the following countries have the institution of Ombudsman?

a) Finland b) Norway c) Denmark d) All of the above

Ans: d

11. What all crimes can NIA investigate?

a) Terrorist attacks b) Corruption

c) Economic offences d) None of the above

Ans: a

12. In which year the validity of the provisions in section 124A was upheld by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in Kedarnath Singh vs State of Bihar case?

a) 1960 b) 1961 c) 1962 d) 1963

Ans: c

13. The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission will hear complaints of how much worth?

a) More than Rs 1 lakh but less than Rs 10 lakh

b) More than Rs 10 crore but less than Rs 50 crore

c) More than Rs 1 crore but less than Rs 10 crore

b) More than Rs 5 crore but less than Rs 10 crore

Ans: c

14. Which section of IPC pertains to a public servant unlawfully buying or bidding for property?

a) Section 169 b) Section 170 c) Section 171 d) Section 172

Ans: a

15. The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) was established in which year?

a) 2002 b) 2003 c) 2004 d) 2005

Ans: b

16. The Minimum Wages Act was enacted in which year?

a) 1948 b) 1949 c) 1950 d) 1951

Ans: a

17. MNREGA is implemented by which of the following?

a) Gram Panchayat b) District Collector c) State Legislature d) Governor

Ans: a

18. The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act was passed in which year?

a) 2003 b) 2004 c) 2005 d) 2006

Ans: d

19. Which Act mandated the Government of India to construct and maintain a National Register of Citizens?

a) Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 1986 b) Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003

c) Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2005 d) Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019

Ans: b

20. What type of GST is levied on the activities of charitable institutions?

a) CGST b) SGST

c) IGST d) They are exempted from levying any kind of tax

Ans: d

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles